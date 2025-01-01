Summarize Simplifying... In short Triumph is releasing limited-edition Rocket 3 R and GT Evel Knievel motorcycles, featuring chrome fuel tanks and black and gold detailing, in tribute to the legendary stuntman.

These special models come with a collector's edition book about Knievel's stunts and his relationship with Triumph.

These special models come with a collector's edition book about Knievel's stunts and his relationship with Triumph.

The bikes, boasting a massive 2,500cc engine, may be available in limited numbers in India later this year.

Only 500 units will be produced

This limited-run Triumph bike pays homage to stuntman Evel Knievel

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:58 am Jan 01, 202510:58 am

What's the story In a tribute to legendary stuntman Evel Knievel, Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled two limited-edition models of its popular Rocket 3 R and GT bikes. Only 500 units are up for grabs. This debut marks a major milestone in the long-standing association between Triumph and Knievel, dating back to the 1960s. The design of these special editions is inspired by Knievel's signature white jumpsuit, complete with stars and stripes.

Design

Aesthetic features of the limited-edition models

The Rocket 3 R and GT Evel Knievel editions flaunt full chrome fuel tanks, a tribute to Knievel's signature style. The look is complemented by matte-finished Sapphire Black panels and matching rear bodywork. The leather seats are embossed with Knievel's gold-embroidered signature logo, giving a touch of luxury to these special models. Triumph has also added a custom start-up screen animation for the instrument cluster in these editions.

Special additions

Unique elements and collector's edition book

The limited-edition models come with unique black and gold cam cover plates, each individually numbered. Every buyer will also get a specially commissioned collector's edition hardback book, chronicling Knievel's legendary stunts and his connection with Triumph. The book is individually numbered to match the motorbike it accompanies, and is signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, making it a valuable keepsake for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Technical specs

A look at the performance

The mechanical specs of the Rocket 3 R and GT Evel Knievel editions are the same as the standard models. While the Rocket 3 R provides a roadster design with a more committed rider's angle, the GT is more of a cruiser. The highlight of these models is their humongous 2,500cc three-cylinder engine - the biggest ever on a production motorcycle - producing 182hp of power and a whopping peak torque of 221Nm.

Market release

Availability and pricing

Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel edition is unlikely to hit the Indian market, considering it is a limited-edition offering. However, if it does, it would be offered in extremely limited numbers sometime this year. To note, the standard Rocket 3 costs ₹21.9 lakh (ex-showroom).