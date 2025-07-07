Here's when MG Cyberster EV will launch in India

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to expand its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio with the upcoming launch of premium models like the M9 MPV and Cyberster roadster. The company will unveil the prices for these new additions in less than a month. The M9 will be launched first, followed by the Cyberster.

Dealership expansion MG Select dealerships to sell new EVs across 13 cities The new electric models will be sold through the company's new MG Select dealerships. Initially, there will be 14 such outlets across 13 cities including Gurugram, Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Ahmedabad, Surat and Kolkata. Hyderabad and Bengaluru will also get these exclusive showrooms for premium EVs. Chennai and Kochi are other cities where these dealerships will come up.

Future expansion Dealer network will be expanded based on demand A source told Moneycontrol that JSW MG is considering expanding its dealership network based on the demand for these new models. "This is just the first phase, and we are preparing to add more dealer partners going forward," the source said. This indicates a strategic approach by the company toward its future growth in India's electric vehicle market.

Model specifications CKD assembly for M9; Cyberster will be imported as CBU The M9 will come to India in a completely knocked-down (CKD) form and be assembled at JSW MG's Halol plant in Gujarat. The Cyberster, on the other hand, will be imported as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. JSW MG has made minor tweaks to the suspension and ground clearance of the M9 for Indian road conditions.

EV performance Both models ideal for long-distance travel in India The M9 packs a 245hp/350Nm motor with a 90kWh battery, while the Cyberster gets a more powerful 510hp/725Nm motor with a smaller 77kWh battery. JSW MG hopes to offer the M9 with over 500km range on a single charge, while the Cyberster's range is expected to be between 400km-500km. This makes both models ideal for long-distance travel in India.