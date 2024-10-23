Summarize Simplifying... In short KTM has unveiled its flagship adventure tourer, the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo, boasting a powerful 1,350cc engine with a unique automatic-manual transmission.

The bike is packed with advanced tech features like adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen display.

Set to debut internationally in 2025, it's unclear if this high-performance tourer will hit Indian roads.

The gearbox lets riders switch between automatic and manual modes

KTM announces flagship adventure tourer with 1,350cc engine, automatic gearbox

By Mudit Dube 01:56 pm Oct 23, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, has unveiled its latest model, the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo. The bike will be the brand's flagship road-focused adventure tourer (ADV). It comes with a 1,350cc engine and the company's first AMT gearbox. The design of this motorcycle follows KTM's recent aesthetic trend with a distinctive angular look that is reminiscent of the Mantis insect.

Powertrain details

Engine and performance

The 1390 Super Adventure S Evo is powered by the same liquid-cooled, 1,350cc V-twin engine as the Super Duke R. However, it has been tuned to deliver a higher output of 173hp and 145Nm of torque. The engine also features variable valve timing (VVT) technology for enhanced low-end torque and high-speed performance.

Transmission innovation

AMT gearbox and frame modifications

A standout feature of the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo is its innovative AMT gearbox. This system lets riders switch between automatic and manual modes, with manual control enabled via paddles on the left-hand side switch cube. To accommodate the larger engine, KTM has made significant changes to the main frame, claiming it to be stiffer than that of its predecessor, the 1290 model.

Chassis features

Suspension and wheel setup

The 1390 Super Adventure S Evo sports the latest generation of semi-active electronically-controlled WP suspension. It also carries over the 19/17-inch cast alloy wheels and Brembo brake setup from its predecessor, the 1290 model. All of these are part of KTM's promise to bring a high-performance adventure touring bike that can tackle a range of road conditions.

Tech upgrades

Advanced electronics and safety features

The 1390 Super Adventure S Evo packs an extensive range of electronic features. These include multiple riding modes, traction control, quickshifter, and ABS. The bike also features radar-assisted riding aids such as adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, and brake assistance. Notably, if the bike's ECU detects an obstacle ahead while both the AMT and radar-assisted rider aids are active, it can stop itself without any input from the rider.

Launch details

Touchscreen display and availability

All the electronic features of the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo are controlled via KTM's new 8.8-inch touchscreen TFT display, one of the largest dashboards fitted to any production bike so far. The motorcycle will be showcased at EICMA and is expected to be available internationally from early 2025. However, it remains uncertain whether this advanced adventure tourer will make its way to India.