KTM announces flagship adventure tourer with 1,350cc engine, automatic gearbox
Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, has unveiled its latest model, the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo. The bike will be the brand's flagship road-focused adventure tourer (ADV). It comes with a 1,350cc engine and the company's first AMT gearbox. The design of this motorcycle follows KTM's recent aesthetic trend with a distinctive angular look that is reminiscent of the Mantis insect.
Engine and performance
The 1390 Super Adventure S Evo is powered by the same liquid-cooled, 1,350cc V-twin engine as the Super Duke R. However, it has been tuned to deliver a higher output of 173hp and 145Nm of torque. The engine also features variable valve timing (VVT) technology for enhanced low-end torque and high-speed performance.
AMT gearbox and frame modifications
A standout feature of the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo is its innovative AMT gearbox. This system lets riders switch between automatic and manual modes, with manual control enabled via paddles on the left-hand side switch cube. To accommodate the larger engine, KTM has made significant changes to the main frame, claiming it to be stiffer than that of its predecessor, the 1290 model.
Suspension and wheel setup
The 1390 Super Adventure S Evo sports the latest generation of semi-active electronically-controlled WP suspension. It also carries over the 19/17-inch cast alloy wheels and Brembo brake setup from its predecessor, the 1290 model. All of these are part of KTM's promise to bring a high-performance adventure touring bike that can tackle a range of road conditions.
Advanced electronics and safety features
The 1390 Super Adventure S Evo packs an extensive range of electronic features. These include multiple riding modes, traction control, quickshifter, and ABS. The bike also features radar-assisted riding aids such as adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, and brake assistance. Notably, if the bike's ECU detects an obstacle ahead while both the AMT and radar-assisted rider aids are active, it can stop itself without any input from the rider.
Touchscreen display and availability
All the electronic features of the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo are controlled via KTM's new 8.8-inch touchscreen TFT display, one of the largest dashboards fitted to any production bike so far. The motorcycle will be showcased at EICMA and is expected to be available internationally from early 2025. However, it remains uncertain whether this advanced adventure tourer will make its way to India.