New retro-styled Aprilia motorcycle spied testing: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 07:22 pm Dec 22, 202307:22 pm

All-new Aprilia retro motorcycle will feature a 457cc, parallel-twin engine. Representative image

Aprilia's retro-styled test bike has been spotted in Europe, sparking curiosity among motorcycle enthusiasts. The engine casing and exhaust resemble those of the RS 457, but the overall structure appears less polished, suggesting it could be an early prototype. The test bike seems larger than the recently launched supersport offering and features inverted front forks, dual rear shocks, and single-disc brake units at both ends.

Possible features and specifications of the test bike

The alloy wheels and TVS tires on the test bike also appear to be borrowed from the RS 457. The motorcycle will likely boast a 457cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 47hp of power and 43.5Nm of torque. Aprilia might tune the engine differently to suit the retro-inspired streetfighter. This mill will likely be connected to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. However, it might be a while before this new motorcycle hits the market.

Aprilia has just launched the RS 457 in India

Although there is no official word from Aprilia about this new retro-styled motorcycle, fans will undoubtedly keep an eye out for any updates or further developments from the Italian manufacturer. Meanwhile, Aprilia has just launched the RS 457 in India. It competes with the likes of the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, and Kawasaki Ninja 400.