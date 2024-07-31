In short Simplifying... In short Pagani's new Utopia Roadster, a ₹55 crore supercar, is set to make its global debut next month.

Pagani's new supercar is a ₹55 crore open-top head-turner

By Mudit Dube 03:36 pm Jul 31, 202403:36 pm

What's the story Italian luxury carmaker Pagani has introduced a new convertible model of its supercar, the Utopia. Dubbed Utopia Roadster, the production of this head-turner is limited to just 130 units worldwide. The starting price for this ultra-rare offering is €3.1 million excluding taxes, translating to well over ₹55 crore in India considering the 100% customs duty on cars costing more than $40,000. The Utopia Roadster shares the same V12 powertrain as the standard Utopia and features a unique convertible roof design.

Design features

Utopia Roadster's convertible roof and structural integrity

The standout feature of the Utopia Roadster is its hardtop roof with a removable glass panel that can be stored on a stand when not in use. For unexpected weather changes, Pagani has thoughtfully included a soft-top behind the seats. The company has ingeniously redesigned the monocoque chassis to maintain structural integrity without adding weight, resulting in the Roadster weighing the same as its coupe counterpart at 1,280kg.

Engine specs

Utopia Roadster's powertrain and performance

The Utopia Roadster is powered by a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine that delivers 863hp and 1,100Nm of peak torque with rear-wheel drive. This powerful engine is paired with a 7-speed gated manual transmission and offers an optional 7-speed AMT gearbox with paddle shifters. The top speed of this hypercar is electronically limited to 350km/h, ensuring high-performance driving experiences for its owners.

Launch details

Utopia Roadster's global debut to take place in August

The global debut of the Pagani Utopia Roadster is set to take place during Monterey Car Week next month, marking a significant event in the luxury car industry. With its limited production run and unique features, the Utopia Roadster is expected to attract significant interest from car enthusiasts worldwide.