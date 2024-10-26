Summarize Simplifying... In short Rolls-Royce has crafted a unique Phantom Goldfinger as a tribute to a James Bond movie.

The car, commissioned by a significant customer in England, features a dashboard inlay of Switzerland's Furka Pass, gold accents, a secret compartment with a gold bar, and a yellow-black exterior mirroring the 1937 Phantom III from the film.

The price remains undisclosed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The car took 3 years to build

This one-off Rolls-Royce is tribute to a James Bond movie

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:06 pm Oct 26, 202401:06 pm

What's the story British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled a unique two-tone Phantom model. The new vehicle, dubbed Phantom Goldfinger, pays homage to the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger. It replicates the design of the 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III seen in the movie. The creation of the four-wheeler took three years and was led by the company's 'Bespoke' division.

Design details

Intricate dashboard design

The Phantom Goldfinger's dashboard is adorned with a complex inlay, which is a contour map of Switzerland's Furka Pass. This is where Bond trails the villain's Rolls-Royce in the movie. The design team tried 10 versions of the stainless steel 3D inlay before settling on the design. It took them a whole year to perfect this intricate detail.

Film references

Goldfinger-inspired features and gold accents

The Phantom Goldfinger also features a custom Starlight headliner that recreates the night sky over Furka Pass on July 11, 1964, the last day of filming in Switzerland. The car is decked with gold accents all over, including gold plating on the Spirit of Ecstasy, speakers, climate vents, and consoles. A quote from Auric Goldfinger is debossed in gold inside the glovebox.

Hidden features

Phantom's secret compartment and gold bar

The Phantom Goldfinger also hides a secret console compartment, which has an 18-carat solid gold bar shaped like Phantom Speedform. The car's VIN plate is also plated with 24-carat gold. Plus, a fictional map of Fort Knox is included on picnic tables that come with the car. This unique facility took six months to create and is yet another nod to the film.

Exterior design

Exterior and availability

The Phantom Goldfinger's yellow-black exterior is in line with the 1937 Phantom III used in the movie. It sports special 21-inch wheels with "floating" center caps that replicate the old car. The number plate AU1 is a nod to gold's symbol on the periodic table. This one-of-a-kind vehicle was commissioned by a "significant" Rolls-Royce customer in England, and the price has not been disclosed.