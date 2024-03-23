Next Article

Stellantis recalls thousands of Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans

What's the story Stellantis, a US-based automotive conglomerate, has voluntarily initiated a recall for Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans. The reason behind this recall is a potential defect in the side curtain airbag inflators. The company found that some of these inflators could burst, potentially propelling fragments into the vehicle. This recall impacts an estimated 284,982 sedans. Even though less than 1% of these vehicles are thought to have this defect, Stellantis is strongly advising owners to rectify this issue promptly.

Current recall not linked to previous Takata airbag issue

This newest recall by Stellantis is not connected to the earlier one over Takata airbags. The inflators implicated in this recall employ a distinct design and propellant from those used by Takata. Stellantis has already devised a solution for this problem and has started amassing parts so that dealers can swiftly service affected vehicles. Technicians will substitute the defective module with one produced outside the suspected defect period, which ranges from July 2018 to May 2021.

Investigation and voluntary recall timeline

The probe into this issue commenced in February 2023. By February 2024, Stellantis had pinpointed five customer assistance records linked to these inflators and launched a voluntary safety recall on March 7. The company confirmed that it currently has no knowledge of any accidents or injuries. The potential rupture in the inflators seems to be due to moisture exposure during manufacturing, which can cause corrosion inside the inflators and potentially lead to stress cracks that could burst during inflation.

The importance of responding to recall notices

While some consumers may perceive recalls as an inconvenience or a tactic by manufacturers to evade lawsuits, neglecting them could have severe repercussions. As Joe Queenan stated in his Wall Street Journal article, "consumers ignore recalls at their peril." This serves as a reminder that recall notices are issued for a reason and should not be overlooked. All five reported incidents occurred in vehicles where interior temperatures surpassed 120-degree Fahrenheit, underlining the potential risk involved.