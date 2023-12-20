Triumph India to soon launch Daytona 660: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 05:30 pm Dec 20, 202305:30 pm

The upcoming Triumph Daytona 660 will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has teased a brand-new fully-faired bike, possibly the Daytona 660, on its social media channels. The global reveal for the supersport is set for January 9 at 5:30pm IST. The new-generation model is expected to share its engine with the Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660. Although details are still under wraps, the bike may offer a dedicated track mode for racing.

Engine and performance expectations

The upcoming Daytona 660 is likely to boast a three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 81hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle may have a unique tuning to match the traits of a middleweight sportbike. This engine will probably be coupled with a six-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch. It's also anticipated to include a bi-directional quickshifter and traction control system.

It will flaunt a typical supersport design like its predecessor

Teaser images and spy shots reveal the Daytona 660's fully-faired silhouette, complete with split LED headlights, clip-on handlebars, and rear-set footpegs. Suspension responsibilities are expected to be managed by non-adjustable inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. The bike will likely offer multiple riding modes with the potential for an aggressive track mode. Upon its release, the Daytona 660 will compete with rivals such as the Yamaha R7, Kawasaki Ninja 650, and Honda CBR650R.