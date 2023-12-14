Yamaha R3, MT-03 motorcycles to debut tomorrow: What to expect

Japanese marque Yamaha is gearing up to launch the R3 and MT-03 in India tomorrow, adding a festive touch for bike enthusiasts. Both middleweight motorcycles feature a 321cc parallel-twin engine, providing a smooth and enjoyable riding experience. The R3 is a supersport bike, while the MT-03 is a streetfighter. Both bikes will be imported from Thailand via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. This might affect the pricing of the capable offerings on our shores.

The MT-03 borrows design elements from the iconic MT-09

Yamaha MT-03 features a muscular fuel tank, a squarish bi-functional LED headlamp with split-style LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, an upswept side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. For safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The streetfighter is backed by a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine (41.4hp/29.4Nm).

The R3 takes inspiration from the potent R7 supersport model

Yamaha R3 features a sculpted fuel tank, a full fairing, dual LED headlamps, a clip-on handlebar, a digital LCD instrument cluster, an upright windscreen, and a sleek LED taillight. To ensure the rider's safety, the supersport has disc brakes on both wheels, dual channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It draws power from the same 321cc, parallel-twin motor (41.4hp/29.4Nm).

Competition and awaited market response for the Yamaha duo

As the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 get ready to enter the Indian market, it's uncertain how they'll compete against rivals in terms of pricing. Competitors include the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, and the TVS Apache RTR 310. The market's reaction to these bikes will determine if Yamaha plans to make them more accessible to a broader audience.

Pricing expectations for Yamaha R3 and MT-03

The CBU import route means the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are expected to cost around Rs. 4 lakh and Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom prices), respectively. This price point may seem high for sub-350cc motorcycles, particularly when compared to the recently launched Aprilia RS. 457, which costs Rs. 4.1 lakh (ex-showroom). However, if there's enough demand on our shores, Yamaha might consider importing them via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, which could significantly lower their prices.