Amazon.com Inc has been sued for "systemic" discrimination against Black and female workers, especially for corporate roles. The lawsuit filed in federal court by Charlotte Newman alleges that Amazon hires Black people for lower positions and promotes them slower than White workers with similar qualifications. Amazon has issued a statement claiming it is investigating the allegations in the lawsuit.

Pay inequality Newman alleges she was paid less than her White coworkers

Newman was hired in 2017 as a manager despite applying and being qualified for a senior manager position. The suit alleges that she was assigned the work of a senior manager-level employee. Newman claims she worked nearly three years to reach a position she should've been hired for, to begin with. Further, she was paid less than her White co-workers, particularly in Amazon's stocks.

Seeking damages Newman's male colleagues called her 'aggressive,' 'too direct,' 'just scary'

Newman is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. She is being represented by Douglas Wigdor of Wigdor LLP, who also represented women suing Harvey Weinstein and Fox News for harassment and discrimination. Newman has accused male colleagues of calling her "aggressive," "too direct," and "just scary". These male co-workers have been named as defendants in the suit.

Last straw Newman complained to Amazon before filing sexual assault lawsuit

Evidently, in June, Newman had filed a complaint against a senior male employee alleging sexual assault, harassment, and discriminatory attitude. In September, she had filed another complaint alleging racial and sexual harassment, this time with the Office of Human Rights in Washington. Bloomberg reports that most of the racial and gender diversity Amazon boasts of is in its blue collar warehouses, and not in its corporate ranks.

Big Tech hypocrisy Amazon issued boilerplate statement promising investigation and appropriate action