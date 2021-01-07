Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Reportedly, a 4.8% rally in Tesla's share price boosted Musk's fortune past Bezos's on the Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 wealthiest people. Musk is a rival to Bezos—the owner of Blue Origin LLC—in the private space race.

Details Musk's net worth stands at $188.5 billion

At 8:45 pm in New Delhi, Musk's net worth stood at $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos. Notably, Musk had only just surpassed Microsoft's Bill Gates—formerly the world's richest person—in November last year to become the second-richest person in the world. Reacting to the news, Musk said in a tweet, "How strange." In another tweet, he wrote, "Well, back to work..."

Twitter Post You can view the tweet here

How strange — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Growth Over past year, Musk's wealth has surged $150 billion

Over the past year, the billionaire entrepreneur's net worth has grown by more than $150 billion in what is possibly the fastest accumulations of wealth in the world's history. Tesla's share price has surged 743% last year due to consistent profits, inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, and enthusiasm from Wall Street and retail investors alike, Bloomberg reported.

Related news China's bottled water king also climbs billionaires ranking