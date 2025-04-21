What's the story

Shanghai has created history by installing the world's first 'gold ATM.' The innovative machine, operated by China's Kinghood Group, is changing the way people sell their gold.

The ATM employs advanced technology to weigh, check quality and assay gold before dispensing cash equivalent to its value.

As a result of skyrocketing gold prices, many are flocking to this ATM in a Shanghai mall to sell their generational jewelry.