California proposes bill to help employees relax after working hours

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:58 pm Apr 03, 2024

What's the story A new bill, AB 2751 or the "right to disconnect" bill, has been proposed by a member of the California State Assembly in the US. The legislation aims to redefine work-life balance, by prohibiting employers from expecting constant availability from their employees. The proposal is currently in its preliminary stages, as reported by The San Francisco Standard.

Protecting employees' non-working hours

The proposed 'right to disconnect' bill would mandate California employers to clearly define their employees' working hours. The legislation also seeks to safeguard workers from having to answer to work-related communications during their non-working hours. Any exceptions requiring salaried employees to work beyond their agreed-upon hours would need explicit outlining in their contracts.

Enforcement and penalties for non-compliance

The Department of Labor would be responsible for ensuring adherence to this proposed law. Companies found in violation of these rules could face penalties starting at $100 (Rs. 8,340). Violations include coercing employees into participating in work-related activities such as attending virtual meetings, responding to emails or texts, or monitoring communication channels outside of their paid working hours.

Bill's potential impact and global trend

The bill's sponsor stated, "I do think it's fitting that California, which has created many of these technologies, is also the state that introduces how we make it sustainable and update our protections for the times we live in and the world we've created." The potential impact of AB 2751 could be significant given California's role as an economic and technological hub. This legislation aligns with a global trend where countries like France, Argentina, and Ireland have implemented similar policies.