What's the story

The Indian rupee (INR) has witnessed a sharp fall, hitting an all-time low of ₹86 against the US dollar today.

The fall is mainly attributed to a stronger American currency and heavy outflow of foreign funds.

The rupee opened at ₹85.88 in the interbank foreign exchange market, touched a high of ₹85.85, before ending at its lowest-ever level of ₹86 (provisional) against the greenback.