Indian rupee hits all-time low against US dollar, breaches 81-mark

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 26, 2022, 12:17 pm 1 min read

Indian rupee hits all-time low of 81.55 against US dollar.

The Indian rupee on Monday fell to a new record low of 81.55 versus the US dollar for the first time ever, NDTV reported, citing interest rate hikes in the US and inflation worries. The US dollar has surged to multi-year highs versus most major currencies, according to the report. In early trade, the domestic currency also plummeted by 38 paise versus the dollar.

Details Tough trading sessions for Indian rupee

Reportedly, the Indian rupee was trading at 81.52 per USD at 9:20 am on Monday, down 0.64% from its previous close of 80.99 (Friday). This was the eighth of the nine trading sessions in which the domestic currency fell, losing about 2.28% in nine days. It was unclear whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had intervened in currency markets to aid the INR.