Business

5 Indian start-ups that are hiring despite layoff season

5 Indian start-ups that are hiring despite layoff season

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 06, 2022, 03:58 pm 3 min read

Experts believe that 60,000 more people are going to be laid off by start-ups (Photo credit: Unsplash)

Winter has arrived early for India's start-ups. Lack of funding has forced the country's start-ups to layoff over 11,000 people so far. However, things aren't all bleak. The capital raised by Indian start-ups increased by 28.6% in funding value between January-April. This means, there are companies that are still hiring and expanding. Let's have a look at some of them.

Context Why does this story matter?

Start-up layoffs hog the headlines these days. With tech and e-commerce firms leading the job cuts, India's start-up sphere is going through a tumultuous time.

However, some start-ups are still going ahead with their expansion plans and are, in turn, hiring more employees.

With funds set to dry up even further, it is imperative to focus on start-ups that are flying against the wind.

Edtech Utkarsh to hire 500 employees from Tier 2, 3 cities

At a time when edtech start-ups in the country are slashing jobs en masse, Utkarsh is planning to hire 500 employees from Tier 2 and 3 cities by the end of FY23. The company will focus on Hindi-speaking states like Bihar, Haryana, and Rajasthan, among others. Hiring senior leadership and educators, and expanding new sales and customer services team are on the cards.

SaaS LeadSquared aims to double its headcount

Bengaluru-based sales automation platform LeadSquared, which recently became a unicorn after its $153 million Series C funding, is planning a hiring drive. It aims to double its headcount of 1,200 in a year and a half. The company looks to recruit 800 people over the next few months. Fresh blood will be added to sales and marketing, finance, product, engineering, delivery, and support functions.

Relocation platform HappyLocate to hire 600 employees as part of expansion

To aid its expansion plans, the tech-based, one-stop relocation platform HappyLocate plans to hire 600 people. The new hirings will be spread over six departments, including sales, HR, accounts, operations, marketing, and tech. The company will hire fresh graduates from over 50 universities and experienced professionals. It recently raised its pre Series A funding and intends to raise its Series A funding by 2022-end.

Cybersecurity Sequretek intends to hire across Asia, Europe, and the US

Sequretek is a Mumbai-based start-up that offers products and solutions in the area of information security. The cybersecurity company plans to increase its headcount from 400 to 500 people across Asia, Europe, and the US. It was founded in 2013 and concentrates on making cybersecurity affordable and accessible. The firm has its own AI-driven Precept Cloud Security Platform.

Fintech Vivifi India Finance will hire 1,000 new employees in FY22

Hyderabad-based Vivifi India Finance is one of India's leading fintech NBFCs. The company aims to amplify its workforce in FY22 by hiring 1,000 new employees across various streams. Its future plans also include expanding to other geographical locations, including in Tier 2 and 3 cities. The firm follows an open work culture and is in the process of balanced hybrid work culture.