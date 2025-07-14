Indian IT stocks down by 2% today: What's the reason?

Shares of major Indian IT companies fell today, following Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) disappointing revenue report and cautious outlook. The broader Nifty IT index fell over 1%, making it the worst-performing sectoral index of the day. Firms such as Wipro , Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree saw their shares decline by 1-2%.

Market reaction How other IT stocks reacted The impact of TCS's muted June quarter results was felt across the tech sector. Shares of TCS fell 1%, trading at ₹3,233.70 on the NSE. Infosys shares dropped 1.8% to ₹1,566.50 while Wipro shares fell 1.2% to ₹255.15. HCL Technologies saw a decline of 1.5% in its share price (₹1,613), LTIMindtree slipped by 2% (₹5,101), and Tech Mahindra was down by 1.5%.

Financial performance Nuvama cuts TCS target price Despite a strong bottom line and deal wins in Q1 FY26, TCS's revenue quality and commentary has disappointed investors. The firm reported a 3.1% year-on-year decline in constant currency revenue, partly due to a "sharp ramp-down in BSNL contracts." Nuvama maintained its 'buy' call but cut its target price from ₹4,050 to ₹3,950 for the stock.

Strategic response TCS acknowledges demand contraction TCS CEO K Krithivasan acknowledged "the continued global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainties caused a demand contraction." However, he also highlighted "robust deal closures during this quarter." He said the company is helping clients "through cost optimization, vendor consolidation and AI-led business transformation." Despite a $9.4 billion total contract value (TCV) for the quarter—up 13.3% YoY—the investors focused on soft sequential revenue and uncertain near-term demand.