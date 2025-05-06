What's the story

South Korean conglomerate LG Electronics will set up a manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, as per Moneycontrol.

The company will invest ₹5,000 crore for the project. It is expected to generate about 1,495 direct and around 10,000 indirect jobs.

The foundation stone for this new facility will be laid on May 8.

Spread over 247 acres, the plant will manufacture goods like refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines.