Elon Musk is moving his social media company, X, and SpaceX headquarters to Texas from California and Delaware respectively.

This follows his earlier relocation of Tesla's headquarters to Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musk's new plans also include building a community, Snailbrook, and a university in Austin.

Social media company X's headquarter to move to Austin

Musk shifts X and SpaceX headquarters to Texas: Here's why

By Mudit Dube 09:44 am Jul 17, 202409:44 am

What's the story Elon Musk has announced plans to relocate the headquarters of his companies X and SpaceX from California to Texas. The decision was revealed via a post on X, where Musk cited recent legislation in California [SAFETY Act (AB1955)] as the primary reason for the move. "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas," stated Musk.

Legislation impact

SAFETY Act bans schools from notifying student gender identity

The law Musk referred to is California's SAFETY Act (AB1955), signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. The law prohibits California schools from requiring teachers to notify parents if a student changes their gender identity or pronouns, resolving a contentious debate between conservative school boards and LGBTQ+ advocates over student privacy and parental rights. It also prohibits retaliation against teachers who refuse to disclose details of a student.

X relocation

In another post, Musk announced that his social media company, X (formerly Twitter), currently headquartered in San Francisco, will also be relocated. "X will move to Austin," he declared. This announcement follows a report last year by The Wall Street Journal that Musk intends to build his own community outside Austin named Snailbrook. The billionaire also intends to open a university in Austin.

Past moves

Musk's history of business relocations

This is not the first time Musk has relocated his businesses. Earlier this year, after a Delaware judge struck down Musk's $55 billion pay package (which was later approved by shareholders), he filed to move SpaceX's incorporation from Delaware to Texas. Furthermore, in 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and following the shutdown of his Fremont factory by California health officials, Musk transferred Tesla's headquarters to Texas.