Nazara Technologies launches game publishing division to boost Indian developers

By Sanjana Shankar 10:36 am Oct 30, 202310:36 am

The company plans to launch up to 20 games over the next 18 months

Nazara Technologies has unveiled its game publishing division—Nazara Publishing—with the goal of tapping into India's burgeoning potential as a worldwide gaming center. The new division will focus on publishing games created by Indian developers for a global audience and collaborating with international developers to bring their games to India. The company intends to release up to 20 games on mobile, web3, virtual reality (VR), and PC platforms over the next 18 months, investing at least Rs. 1 crore per game.

Supporting Indian developers and global expansion

As part of the "Make in India" initiative, Nazara Publishing will concentrate on supporting Indian developers and promoting them globally. Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain said, "We are dedicated to nurturing both Indian and global game developers, providing resources, expertise, and a robust network to bring top-tier gaming experiences to India's vast audience." Developers will receive assistance with game design, localization, data analytics capabilities, beta testing, quality assurance, monetization, and distribution through intelligent user acquisition spending and platform partnerships.

Mentorship from industry leaders

Developers who collaborate with Nazara Publishing will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from industry leaders and experts. Mentors include Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain, COO Sudhir Kamath, and Nodwin Gaming co-founder Akshat Rathee. Recently, Nazara Technologies secured a total of Rs. 510 crore in funding from SBI Mutual Fund and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The company operates in the gaming (World Cricket Championship, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, Classic Rummy), esports (Nodwin Gaming, Sportskeeda), and advertising (Datawrkz) sectors.

India's growing gaming market

India's gaming industry is maturing, with mobile and PC gaming revenue expected to reach $868 million in 2023 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.2% to $1.6 billion by 2027, according to Niko Partners. The overall online gaming industry revenues in India reached $2.6 billion in FY22 and are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27% to $8.6 billion in FY27, as per a Lumikai report.