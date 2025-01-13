Paytm introduces digital payment solutions for Maha Kumbh 2025
Paytm, a subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited (OCL), has announced its participation in the Maha Kumbh 2025.
The company will be enabling digital transactions for millions of pilgrims visiting the event.
To this end, Paytm has deployed its Soundbox and card machines across multiple locations at the event.
Pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh 2025 can now make digital payments for parking, food, travel, and experiences. This can be done using Paytm UPI, UPI Lite, and card payments.
Unique QR code for Maha Kumbh merchants
In a bid to simplify payments and improve the overall experience of visitors and businesses, Paytm has launched the 'Bhavya Mahakumbh QR.'
This is a one-of-a-kind QR code dedicated to merchants at the Maha Kumbh.
The move will simplify transactions between pilgrims and vendors, making it easier for both to do business at this major spiritual event.
This once-in-12-years celebration of faith and devotion brings millions together to seek blessings.
This once-in-12-years celebration of faith and devotion brings millions together to seek blessings.
We’re grateful to be part of thistimeless tradition.
A heartfelt thank you to Hon’ble CM… pic.twitter.com/uCwtsbK6Hu
2025
Special campaign for Maha Kumbh
Along with its digital payment solutions, Paytm has also launched a special campaign called 'Suraksha aur Suvidha ka Mahasangam.'
Under this, the company is giving away Paytm Gold worth ₹1 crore and daily cashback rewards to pilgrims.
Participants can enter the lucky draw and check the winners' names on the Paytm app, adding an element of excitement to their Maha Kumbh experience.
The festive event begins today
The Maha Kumbh Mela, a monumental spiritual event held every 12 years, commenced on today (January 13) in Prayagraj, drawing millions of devotees in search of divine blessings. The 45-day event is set to witness the largest human gathering.