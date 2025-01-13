What's the story

Paytm, a subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited (OCL), has announced its participation in the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The company will be enabling digital transactions for millions of pilgrims visiting the event.

To this end, Paytm has deployed its Soundbox and card machines across multiple locations at the event.

Pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh 2025 can now make digital payments for parking, food, travel, and experiences. This can be done using Paytm UPI, UPI Lite, and card payments.