This is the first such strike in 55 years

South Korea: Why women making Samsung's semiconductors are on strike

01:24 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Women on Samsung's 8-inch semiconductor production line in South Korea have initiated a strike, citing severe working conditions. The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) reported the production line was operating at 18% capacity on July 8, the first day of strike. The workers, in their 20s to 40s, reported ailments including deformed fingers and slipped discs. One worker shared her deformed thumb's image in a union group chat, declaring "My thumb is a badge of honor from 8-inch production line."

Health concerns

Workers detail strain from manual labor

The striking workers have to manually transport bundles of silicon wafers, each weighing between 3-5kg, and feed them into machinery for eight hours daily. This labor-intensive process has reportedly led to numerous health issues among the workers. One worker, identified only as "A," described the stressful environment saying, "We're so busy we can't even eat or go to the bathroom without stressing out." The workers have reported a range of physical ailments including varicose veins and plantar fasciitis.

Company response

Samsung responds to strike amid allegations of harsh conditions

In response to the allegations, a Samsung Electronics spokesperson stated, "We obey all work site safety standards dictated by the Occupational Safety and Health Act." The spokesperson also noted they are still meeting their production quotas. However, workers have raised concerns about not being able to take time off due to staff shortages. One worker explained the situation saying, "Other departments apparently have to use their mandatory PTO, but when we schedule days off, we have to do a lottery."

Time off disputes

Workers allege vacation restrictions amid strike

One worker revealed that if too many people want to use their vacation days, they resort to playing rock-paper-scissors to decide who gets the time off. In response, the Samsung spokesperson stated, "The claim that employees are restricted from using their vacation days is a one-sided one made by only a handful of employees." Despite this denial from the company, many workers on the 8-inch line have joined the NSEU strike.

Unprecedented action

Strike marks turning point in Samsung's history

This strike is the first-of-its-kind in Samsung's 55-year history. An insider from NSEU stated, "The company needs to acknowledge that the accumulated disappointment and anger of workers is what's fueling the strike." Many of the employees, who graduated from specialized vocational and trade high schools, joined the strike to make a statement. One worker expressed frustration saying, "The reality is that the company is ignoring the words of the union, so I decided I couldn't just stand by and watch."