Edging over 6%, Adani Enterprises was today's top-gaining stock

Sensex regains 73,000 mark, Nifty settles near 22,150

By Pradnesh Naik 04:10 pm Mar 14, 202404:10 pm

What's the story On Thursday, the stock market had a bearish opening, but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a late surge. The former jumped 0.46% to 73,097.28 points, while the latter climbed 0.68% to 22,146.65 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.63% to 13,407.2 points. Check Thursday's market report.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

NIFTY PSE, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY METAL topped the list, edging up 2.09%, 2.01%, and 1.96%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Hero Motocorp, adding 6.24%, 4.82%, and 3.62%, respectively. Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and JSW Steel emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.05%, 1.72%, and 0.95%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,038.23 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 16,961.66 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 38,807.38 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the red, declining 87.87 points, or 0.54%, to 16,177.77 points.

Commodities

INR gained 0.05% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.05% to 82.82 in forex trade on Thursday. Gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 65,760, while the silver futures jumped 0.36% to Rs. 75,444. Crude oil futures edged up by $0.87, or 1.09% to $80.31 per barrel.

Data

Check fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in India remained unaltered on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol retails at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

Crypto

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $73,353.68, which is up by 0.11% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $3,991.08, down by 1.39%. BNB and Cardano are listed at $610.75 (5.92% up) and $0.8024 (4.84% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 8.47% higher than yesterday at $0.1858.