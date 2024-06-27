Sensex climbs 570 points, Nifty settles above 24,000 mark
On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.72% to 79,243.18 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.73% to 24,044.5 points. While the broader stock market traded flat, the midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.3% to close at 15,641.8 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY ENERGY, which rose 1.99%, 1.32%, and 1.26%, respectively. UltraTech Cement, LTIMindtree, and Grasim emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.45%, 3.58%, and 3.24%, respectively. Larsen, Shriram Finance, and Eicher Motors lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.11%, 0.97%, and 0.58%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 373.46 points to 17,716.47 points while the Nikkei gained 325.53 points to 39,341.54 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 87.5 points, or 0.49%, to 17,805.16 points.
INR goes up 0.14% against US Dollar
The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.14% to end at ₹83.46 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices were flat. While the gold price settled at ₹71,255, the price for silver ended at ₹86,980. The crude oil futures were also mostly flat, ending at $81.4 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is retailing for ₹92.13 per liter, while petrol is available at ₹104.19 per liter.