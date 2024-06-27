In brief Simplifying... In brief The Indian stock market saw a surge with Sensex climbing 570 points and Nifty settling above the 24,000 mark.

The biggest gainers were UltraTech Cement, LTIMindtree, and Grasim, while Larsen, Shriram Finance, and Eicher Motors faced losses.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, and fuel prices remained steady in Delhi and Mumbai.

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.3% to end at 15,642 points

Sensex climbs 570 points, Nifty settles above 24,000 mark

What's the story On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.72% to 79,243.18 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.73% to 24,044.5 points. While the broader stock market traded flat, the midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.3% to close at 15,641.8 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY ENERGY, which rose 1.99%, 1.32%, and 1.26%, respectively. UltraTech Cement, LTIMindtree, and Grasim emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.45%, 3.58%, and 3.24%, respectively. Larsen, Shriram Finance, and Eicher Motors lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.11%, 0.97%, and 0.58%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 373.46 points to 17,716.47 points while the Nikkei gained 325.53 points to 39,341.54 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 87.5 points, or 0.49%, to 17,805.16 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.14% against US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.14% to end at ₹83.46 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices were flat. While the gold price settled at ₹71,255, the price for silver ended at ₹86,980. The crude oil futures were also mostly flat, ending at $81.4 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is retailing for ₹92.13 per liter, while petrol is available at ₹104.19 per liter.