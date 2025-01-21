What's the story

Swiggy, India's top food delivery platform, saw an 11% fall in its share price today.

The decline, which marks the biggest intraday fall since its IPO in November last year, was prompted by dismal financial results from its biggest rival Zomato.

The slump took Swiggy's shares to an eight-week low of ₹427 each, close to its IPO price of ₹420/share.