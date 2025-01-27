What's the story

India's top food delivery platforms, Swiggy and Zomato, have seen a major plunge in their share prices today.

The fall is more than 6% for both the companies, reflecting the wider stock market sentiment wherein investors have lost nearly ₹10 lakh crore in today's session.

Swiggy's shares opened at ₹444.50 on the BSE, nearly 1% lower than the previous closing price of ₹448.50. However, the price soon dropped to ₹415.30, a fall of over 7%.