2023 JEE Advanced results declared: Here's how to check score

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 18, 2023

JEE Advanced 2023 results have been announced

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati finally announced the much-awaited results of the 2023 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on Sunday. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced exam can now check out their results on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. Furthermore, the institute declared the cut-off marks that a candidate had to secure to be included in rank lists of various categories.

Here's how to check JEE Advanced 2023 results

Here's how candidates can check their JEE Advanced 2023 results: Log on to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in and then click on the link that reads "Link for Result Portal." A new page will open where candidates need to enter their roll number, mobile number, and date of birth and click on submit. The result will pop up next, and candidates can download it.

