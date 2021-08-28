Be ready to deal with COVID-19 resurgence: Baijal to officials

Baijal also stressed the need to sensitize people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the upcoming festive season

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked health officials to ensure adequate healthcare infrastructure and oxygen are available in the national capital to deal with a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the officials said. He also stressed the need to sensitize people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Instructions

The instructions were issued at the DDMA review meeting

The instructions were issued at a review meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by the LG. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayog member VK Paul and Indian Council of Medical Research DG Balram Bhargava, among others.

Twitter Post

Here is Baijal's tweet

Chaired the 24th meeting of DDMA to review the COVID19 situation in Delhi along with Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal, Hon'ble https://t.co/3xD4X4WBJ0 @msisodia, Hon'ble Minister @SatyendarJain, Chief Secretary, Dr VK Paul-NITI Aayog, CP-Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria-AIIMS, pic.twitter.com/B7fzgWgkS9 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 27, 2021

COVID-19 protocols

Health Department was advised to prioritize vaccination: Baijal

In view of the upcoming festive season, it was suggested that "citizens should be adequately sensitized about the need to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols to prevent resurgence of infection." "Health Department was advised to prioritize vaccination and take necessary steps to ensure adequate availability of medical/hospital infrastructure and oxygen in case of any increase in cases," Baijal said in a series of tweets.

Quote

Important to adhere to Test, Track and Treat strategy: Baijal

"After detailed discussions with experts, the need to maintain continuous vigil, strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behavior along with adherence to the strategy of Test, Track & Treat was emphasized," he said.

Schools

Schools for classes 9-12 should be opened first: Baijal

Delhi on Friday recorded 46 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 14,37,656, according to the city health department data. On the reopening of schools in Delhi, Baijal said all members agreed that schools for classes 9-12 should be opened first. "Strict enforcement of SOPs and daily monitoring should be undertaken to avoid any instance of spread of infection in schools," Baijal said.

Twitter Post

Here is what Baijal further tweeted

As regards opening of schools it was agreed to by all the members that in the first instance classes 9-12 may be opened subject to strict adherence of the SOPs prepared for the schools by the Education Department. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 27, 2021

Education

Schools, colleges, coaching institutions will reopen from September 1: Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said schools for classes 9-12, colleges, and coaching institutions will reopen in Delhi from September 1 after prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He asserted that it is necessary to bring life back on track. The Delhi government, however, clarified that no student will be forced to attend classes and there will be no compulsory attendance.