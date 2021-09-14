Delhi: Man booked for Triple Talaq, slapping wife

The Delhi police has booked a man for allegedly pronouncing Triple Talaq to his estranged wife and slapping her, officials said on Monday. According to the police, the wife of the accused, Riyazuddin, a doctor, complained that he had deserted her about nine years ago and also gave her talaq as per Sharia Law at that time.

Details

Triple Talaq is banned in India since 2019

"In her complaint submitted to the Jamia Nagar Police Station in southeast Delhi, she alleged that he visited her house in Southeast Delhi in the early hours of August 20. When she opened the door, Riyazuddin slapped her and pronounced Triple Talaq," a senior police officer said. Notably, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) law, 2019 bans Triple Talaq in India.

Information

Woman's statement was recorded under Section 164 of CrPC

According to The Indian Express, a notice has been sent to Riyazuddin, at his residence in Bulandshahr, to join the probe in the case. Meanwhile, the woman's statement has been recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

IPC Sections

Case has been registered under various IPC Sections

A case was registered under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe). The case is also registered under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Triple Talaq law

More about Triple Talaq law in India

Notably, under the provisions of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) law 2019, which is popularly known as Triple Talaq law, the contentious practice of instant Triple Talaq in any form (spoken, written, or electronic) is banned. Moreover, the new law provides three years imprisonment with a fine. It also makes Triple Talaq cognizable and non-bailable offense.