What's the story

As the Met Gala draws near, A-list celebrities at the swanky Surrey Hotel in Manhattan might have worries apart from fashion running their mind.

As per a NY Post report, the Hotel Trade Council (HTC) union has announced demonstrations outside the hotel on East 76th Street, where several attendees of the iconic Met Museum event are booked.

Fired hotel workers are likely to air their grievances and greet celebs before their Met arrival.