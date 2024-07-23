In short Simplifying... In short Chadwick Boseman's final tweet endorsing Kamala Harris has resurfaced and gone viral as Harris is likely to be the Democrats' nominee in the upcoming US Presidential elections.

The tweet has sparked passionate online reactions, with many expressing hope that Harris could become the first female US President.

Meanwhile, Hollywood figures, including George Clooney, have called for Biden's withdrawal from the race, suggesting the party should pick a new nominee.

Chadwick Boseman endorsed Kamala Harris back in 2020

Chadwick Boseman's last tweet endorsing Kamala Harris goes viral!

By Tanvi Gupta 10:29 am Jul 23, 2024

What's the story The late actor Chadwick Boseman's final tweet from August 2020, endorsing Kamala Harris for the US Presidential elections, has resurfaced. This comes in the wake of incumbent President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the race and instead endorse VP Harris as his successor. The 2020 tweet features a photo of Boseman standing next to Harris, both dressed in white, with a banner reading, "Freedom for Immigrants!" in the background.

Boseman's tweet gained renewed attention amid election season

Now, Boseman's tweet—which came weeks before he died of colon cancer—has gained renewed attention as Harris is likely to be the Democrats' nominee in the upcoming US Presidential elections this fall. Internet users have reposted and commented on it, expressing sentiments such as "Do it for Chadwick Boseman; Do it for one of the best actors to ever win- Do it for T'Challa (his Black Panther character), if you have to."

Revisit the post by late actor Boseman

'Message heard, brother...'

Online reactions to Boseman's tweet have been varied and passionate. One user expressed a wish that Boseman could have seen Harris potentially become the first female US President. Comments included sentiments such as "They might be about to make this happen for you, Chadwick. It's 4 years later, but this could be it." and "Message heard, brother," while another stated, "Continue to rest in power! We got her again this November!! (black heart and applause emojis)."

Another prophecy seemingly made in 'The Simpsons'

Meanwhile, another viral post predicting Harris's run featured writer Al Jean from The Simpsons. In Season 11 of the Fox animated series in 2000, Lisa Simpson becomes the first woman president and remarks, "We inherited quite the budget crunch from President Trump." In this episode, Lisa dons a purple suit, pearl earrings, and a necklace, closely resembling the outfit worn by Harris during her vice-presidential inauguration.

Hollywood figures called for Biden's withdrawal from race

In the weeks leading up to Biden's decision to exit the race, several high-profile Hollywood names had begun calling for him to do so. Among them was George Clooney who wrote a New York Times opinion piece suggesting that Biden should end his bid and that the party should pick a new nominee. Clooney argued that although the process would be "messy," it could potentially "wake up" voters in the party's favor.