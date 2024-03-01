Next Article

'Dune: Part Two' was released in cinema halls in India on Friday

'Dune 2' review: Visual mammoth is backed by enchanting music

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:03 pm Mar 01, 202405:03 pm

What's the story All those who've been skeptical of a sequel's success must watch Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. A worthy successor, this film has every element in place required for a cult blockbuster movie-cum-franchise. Be it the performances, the lead pair's chemistry, visuals, sound, or screenplay - you name it, and Dune: Part Two has everything to offer. It lives up to its hype and how.

#1

A stellar line-up of actors adds to the charm

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya play Paul "Muad'Dib" Atreides and Chani, respectively. They are joined by Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and others. Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is introduced to the plot as the much-needed psychotic villain. All-in-all, Dune 2 gets full marks for its casting, and of course, the performances.

#2

The aftermath of the attack on Arrakis

Paul and Jessica managed to survive the attack after the Padishah Emperor (Christopher Walken) and the Harkonnens killed Paul's father. They sought refuge with the Fremens, who initially doubted them as spies. Whether the prophecy of Paul being a messiah comes true or not, and if Paul is able to avenge his father's death, forms the rest of the story.

#3

A treat for Chalamet-Zendaya fans

All those who were eager to see Chalamet and Zendaya's chemistry, have a reason to cheer. A key highlight of the film lies in the dazzling tango between the two global stars. The scenes between them run so high on emotions that they feel highly relatable. Two favorite scenes (spoiler alert) would be the one where they kiss and when Chani slaps Usul.

#4

Visuals, BGM - the other two heroes of 'Dune 2'

Is Dune: Part Two a visual masterpiece? Yes! Whether it was the wide shots or the close-up ones, Grief Frasier's cinematography is there to stun you, backed by extraordinary CGI. If visuals alone weren't enough to please you, Hans Zimmer's strong background music will double your watching experience. Apart from Chalamet and Zendaya, visuals and music are the other two brightest stars here.

#5

It may rain Oscars for 'Dune,' again

There is no way you can miss watching Dune: Part Two in theaters. It's a cinematic brilliance delivered by Villeneuve and his team of writers. It's one of the greatest cinemas made in recent times which delves into more than one factor. Though some may find it a little long, it's worth every penny. Verdict: 4.5 stars out of 5.