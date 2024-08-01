In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming BBC series, 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder', stars Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi, a teenager investigating a five-year-old murder case.

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Aug 01, 202404:10 am

What's the story The much-awaited murder mystery series, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, is slated for its premiere on Netflix. The show is an adaptation of Holly Jackson's popular young adult mystery novel bearing the same title. Emma Myers, recognized for her portrayal of Enid Sinclair in Wednesday, will be seen in the lead role as Pip Fitz-Amobi. It drops on Thursday.

Actress's statement

Myers expressed enthusiasm for lead role

Myers, who will be playing the lead character Pip Fitz-Amobi, expressed her excitement about the upcoming series. Known for her role as Wednesday Addams's werewolf roommate in Wednesday, Myers said, "I'm thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream." "Whether you've read the book or not, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it."

Series overview

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' plot and production details

The six-episode series, adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells, follows 17-year-old Pip as she investigates a five-year-old murder case. The show is a BBC commission, produced by Moonage Pictures in co-production with ZDFneo and Netflix. The story revolves around the alleged murder-suicide of high school senior Andie Bell and her boyfriend Sal Singh in the town of Little Kilton.

Cast details

Star-studded cast joins 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

Joining Myers in the cast is Zain Iqbal, who will portray Sal's brother Ravi Singh. The series also features Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, and others. The show will first air in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer before making its Netflix debut on August 1.

Book background

Jackson's bestselling trilogy inspires Netflix series

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is the first book in a trilogy by British author Jackson. The series has been a New York Times bestseller and has sold millions of copies worldwide. The debut novel was followed by Good Girl, Bad Blood in 2020 and As Good as Dead in 2021. A prequel novella about Pip, titled Kill Joy, was also published in 2021.

Author's statement

Author shared excitement for series adaptation

Jackson expressed her enthusiasm about the adaptation of her bestselling novel into a series. She stated, "I hope viewers will love discovering (or rediscovering) all the secrets and lies of our small English town — Little Kilton." Jackson also hinted at what viewers can expect from the series, including "laugh-out-loud moments from all the teenage antics," as well as "all the pulse-pounding twists you'd find in the darkest of thrillers."