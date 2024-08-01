In short Simplifying... In short Taika Waititi's upcoming Star Wars movie, co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, is progressing slowly due to the director's desire to "get it right."

Despite other Star Wars projects being cancelled, Waititi's film remains on track, with concept art hinting at a vibrant, unexplored era of the franchise.

Fans eagerly await more updates, potentially at the upcoming Disney's D23 event. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Taika Waititi's upcoming 'Star Wars' movie: What we know so far

Taika Waititi 'Star Wars': A galaxy far, far behind schedule

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Aug 01, 202402:10 am

What's the story In a significant development for the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm announced in 2020 that acclaimed director Taika Waititi would be leading an untitled Star Wars movie. Waititi, known for his unique directorial style, was expected to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise. His distinctive approach has been showcased in projects like Our Flag Means Death and Thor: Love and Thunder. Unfortunately, the lack of updates has cast doubt on whether Waititi's movie will happen.

Collaboration

Waititi and Wilson-Cairns said to collaborate on 'Star Wars' script

In May 2020, Lucasfilm confirmed that Waititi would be directing the upcoming Star Wars movie. Further details emerged during Disney's Investor Day presentation in December 2020. It was revealed that Waititi was co-writing the movie with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and they had already begun work on it. Despite this early momentum, the current status of the project remains unclear due to limited updates from Waititi.

Progress

Waititi's movie progresses slowly amid fanbase tensions

Waititi has been relatively quiet about the movie. In late 2023, he told Variety that he believes the movie will "anger some fans due to present tensions within the fanbase." Around the same time, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Waititi confirmed that the movie was still moving forward but at a slow pace as he wanted to "get it right." Despite these comments, Disney and Lucasfilm have remained tight-lipped about the project's timeline.

Concept art

Concept art released, movie likely to explore a new era

Concept art for the movie was unveiled during Disney's Investor Day in 2020. The artwork featured a vibrantly colored planet and a large diamond-shaped object, possibly a ship. However, no further updates have been shared by Disney or Lucasfilm since then. Based on Waititi's film and television history, it is anticipated that the movie will adopt a more lighthearted tone and explore an unexplored era of Star Wars.

Survival

Waititi's 'Star Wars' movie survives amid other project cancellations

Despite several Star Wars projects being canceled in recent years, including Patty Jenkins's Rogue Squadron, a Jabba the Hutt movie, and a Boba Fett movie, Waititi's project remains on track. Since then, the franchise has been exploring different directions and eras through movies and TV shows like Andor, The Bad Batch, and The Acolyte. With Disney's massive event, D23, just around the corner, there is potential for more substantial updates on this highly anticipated film.