Taika Waititi 'Star Wars': A galaxy far, far behind schedule
In a significant development for the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm announced in 2020 that acclaimed director Taika Waititi would be leading an untitled Star Wars movie. Waititi, known for his unique directorial style, was expected to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise. His distinctive approach has been showcased in projects like Our Flag Means Death and Thor: Love and Thunder. Unfortunately, the lack of updates has cast doubt on whether Waititi's movie will happen.
Waititi and Wilson-Cairns said to collaborate on 'Star Wars' script
In May 2020, Lucasfilm confirmed that Waititi would be directing the upcoming Star Wars movie. Further details emerged during Disney's Investor Day presentation in December 2020. It was revealed that Waititi was co-writing the movie with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and they had already begun work on it. Despite this early momentum, the current status of the project remains unclear due to limited updates from Waititi.
Waititi's movie progresses slowly amid fanbase tensions
Waititi has been relatively quiet about the movie. In late 2023, he told Variety that he believes the movie will "anger some fans due to present tensions within the fanbase." Around the same time, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Waititi confirmed that the movie was still moving forward but at a slow pace as he wanted to "get it right." Despite these comments, Disney and Lucasfilm have remained tight-lipped about the project's timeline.
Concept art released, movie likely to explore a new era
Concept art for the movie was unveiled during Disney's Investor Day in 2020. The artwork featured a vibrantly colored planet and a large diamond-shaped object, possibly a ship. However, no further updates have been shared by Disney or Lucasfilm since then. Based on Waititi's film and television history, it is anticipated that the movie will adopt a more lighthearted tone and explore an unexplored era of Star Wars.
Waititi's 'Star Wars' movie survives amid other project cancellations
Despite several Star Wars projects being canceled in recent years, including Patty Jenkins's Rogue Squadron, a Jabba the Hutt movie, and a Boba Fett movie, Waititi's project remains on track. Since then, the franchise has been exploring different directions and eras through movies and TV shows like Andor, The Bad Batch, and The Acolyte. With Disney's massive event, D23, just around the corner, there is potential for more substantial updates on this highly anticipated film.