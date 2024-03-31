Next Article

Mar 31, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently engaged in a profound discussion about fear and creativity with his daughter, singer Kaveri Kapur, at the Cinevesture International Film Festival. Known for his diverse filmography including Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen, the Oscar-winning Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, and the recent romantic comedy What's Love Got to Do with It?, Kapur openly discussed his fears during this conversation.

Kapur reveals personal fears, their influence on creativity

Despite his outward calm, Kapur confessed to battling "panic every morning." He stated, "Fear drives me...I find panic is a huge form of creativity." "When I, for example, shoot a film, I plan like a general going to war because you never know where the bullet is coming from...Suddenly, you're faced with 200 people who say, give us the next shot." He also shared instances where he sought advice from Elizabeth actor Cate Blanchett during moments of uncertainty.

Kapur expressed regret over his daughter's mental health issues

Further, Kapur also expressed regret over his daughter's mental health issues, attributing them to his separation from her mother, actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. However, Kaveri reassured him by revealing that she had been dealing with these issues since her childhood and insisted that he should not blame himself. Kapur and Krishnamoorthi's troubled marriage lasted between 1999 and 2007. This was his second marriage.

Kapur is preparing to introduce his daughter in 'Masoom's sequel

To note, Kapur is currently preparing to introduce his daughter as an actor in Masoom...The New Generation, a sequel to his 1983 directorial debut, Masoom, which featured stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Tanuja, Supriya Pathak, Jugal Hansraj, and Urmila Matondkar. The news of the project surfaced last year, with reports indicating that "he was in India, quietly holding meetings to kickstart this exciting venture."

Kaveri's enthusiasm for acting and exploration of darkness

Meanwhile, Kaveri expressed her excitement about her cinematic journey, viewing it as a means to explore the darker aspects of human nature. Despite Kapur's concerns over her focus on these darker elements, she responded by stating that acknowledging both darkness and light adds depth to her life and art. "I think you have the most honest explorations of human nature. And to me, that's what fascinated me about acting. That's why I get so excited," Kaveri told her father.