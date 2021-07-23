Home / News / Entertainment News / Film industry is now focusing on homegrown stories: Paresh Rawal
Film industry is now focusing on homegrown stories: Paresh Rawal

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 12:16 pm
Film industry is now focusing on homegrown stories: Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal's upcoming film 'Hungama 2,' directed by Priyadarshan, releases on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is thrilled that Bollywood is now chronicling untold stories rooted in the country and not "plagiarizing" international films, a trend, he said, was dominant until a few years ago. Rawal (66), who has been working in the industry for close to four decades, said the new crop of filmmakers has infused a certain freshness in Hindi cinema.

In this article
Details

He lauded 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Pagglait' for novel storytelling

Rawal particularly cited the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer dramedy Badhaai Ho (2018) and this year's Netflix film Pagglait, fronted by Sanya Malhotra, as examples of novel storytelling. "Earlier, we would plagiarize foreign stories, and then later the original makers would file cases against us. Now that doesn't happen. We are focusing on our homegrown stories now, which are far more superior, dramatic and challenging," he added.

Artists

Artists now have a chance at consistent quality work: Rawal

"The change in Bollywood has also allowed artists a chance at consistent quality work," the Welcome actor said. Citing how the industry has a far more organized system today, the actor, who has himself been an integral part of several landmark shifts, said that there are not just good stories but also better storytellers.

Indian Film Industry

Hindi cinema has been going through a golden phase: Rawal

Rawal said, "It was difficult a few years ago to keep getting good work but not anymore. Hindi cinema has been going through a golden phase for the last five-six years." "There are new writers, directors, actors, and a disciplined finance sector. The work is finished in the given time frame and delivered," he added.

Roles

He has played several versatile roles in the film industry

From dramatic films of the '80s, where he was mostly slotted in negative roles, the '90s when Rawal started to emerge as a bankable performer with Sardar and the National Award-winning Woh Chokri to the 2000s when he switched to comedies with Hera Pheri, Rawal has time and again proved his versatility. He says his major turnaround happened with Ketan Mehta's Sardar in 1994.

Quote

A good performance will never go unnoticed: Rawal

The actor, who was most recently seen in the sports drama Toofaan, said that his biggest learning has been that a good performance will never go unnoticed. Noticeably, his upcoming film Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan, releases on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

