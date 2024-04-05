Next Article

What's the story Reese Witherspoon's popular comedy, Legally Blonde, is transitioning from the big screen to television. The original film, released in 2001, featured Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who becomes a successful lawyer. The movie was a commercial hit, grossing $141.8M against an $18M budget and leading to a sequel. To make matters more exciting, Witherspoon is associated with the new project.

At times, certain scripts become timeless and remain relevant for all generations. Recently, the world witnessed a successful OTT series adaptation of One Day which received immense praise from critics and viewers. Witherspoon's idea to reboot Legally Blonde seems to be an exciting project and ardent fans are eagerly waiting for her return as Woods.

Witherspoon is set to reprise her iconic role through her production company, Hello Sunshine. The project is being co-developed by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who will also serve as writers and executive producers. Specific details about the project remain undisclosed, but there are rumors of another potential spinoff series in the early development stages.

The success of Legally Blonde was largely attributed to its engaging storyline filled with humor, plot twists, and character development. The renewal of The Lincoln Lawyer's third season suggests there is an audience for legal drama-comedies transitioning from film to TV. A television adaptation could allow for a more detailed exploration of cases and character development.

The Legally Blonde TV series is being developed at Amazon MGM Studios. The series is being produced by Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media; Fake Empire. Witherspoon's involvement in the project is seen as promising given her history of developing acclaimed TV projects such as Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show through her production company.