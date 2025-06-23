'Kuberaa': Nagarjuna praises Rashmika Mandanna's performance, compares her to Sridevi

Rashmika Mandanna has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the recently released film Kuberaa. The movie, directed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Nagarjuna and Dhanush , was released on June 20. At a recent success event, Nagarjuna praised Mandanna's performance and compared it to that of legendary actor Sridevi .

Praise showered 'Reminded me of Sridevi garu...': Nagarjuna on Mandanna's performance At the success event, Nagarjuna said, "Watching Rashmika on screen reminded me of Sridevi garu from Kshana Kshanam. Really. So many frames, so well, Rashmika." He added, "No wonder people call her national crush because of Pushpa. Well, she is the national crush and also Nag's crush because of this film." Mandanna was visibly moved by these comments and thanked him profusely. Megastar Chiranjeevi (69) also joined in the praise, "Rashmika is not only your crush but also my crush."

Performance details Mandanna's impactful portrayal in 'Kuberaa' In Kuberaa, Mandanna plays Sameera and has been lauded for the innocence and vulnerability she brought to the character. Expressing her gratitude, Mandanna had recently shared on social media, "Sameera from Kuberaa... being directed by Shekar Kammula sir... there's just something about him that made me perform Sameera the way I did." "His genuine love for the craft always overflows to his films, and that's the reason I wanted to work with him."