'Radhe' is Salman Khan's second-worst movie, with 2.1 IMDb rating

May 14, 2021

'Radhe' fails to impress, records 2.1/10 on IMDb

Salman Khan returned to action with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai yesterday, but it seems viewers couldn't really resonate with the action entertainer, as its IMDb rating stands at 2.1 out of 10. The 135 minutes-long film received this recognition based on reviews by over 28,961 people. On that basis, Radhe has now become the second worst-rated Khan movies of all time.

Number crunch

'Race 3' stands even lower at 1.9/10 rating

With this embarrassing rating, Radhe possibly became the second lowest-rated Khan movie in his three-decade-long career. Race 3 (1.9/10) ranks the lowest, while Saawan... The Love Season (2.2/10) is the third-worst. Some of his other low-rated movies include Dabangg 3 (3.1/10), Chandra Mukhi (3.7/10), and Jaagruti (3.2/10). Bajrangi Bhaijaan, unsurprisingly, boasts a handsome 8 rating. But were the results for Radhe that unexpected?

Review

Audience is tired of getting old wine in new bottles?

The Prabhu Deva-directorial failed to impress right from its trailer to the songs. In our review, we highlighted how Khan acted the way he does in every film of late; script had no meat, the female lead was only a prop, and the entire package felt like old wine in a new (in this case, old) bottle. The IMDb ratings simply reflect that.

Remake

Original Korean film, the base material, boasts a 7.2 rating

Interestingly, the movie is the remake of a 2017 South Korean film called The Outlaws, which boasts of an impressive IMDb rating of 7.2/10. Starring Ma Dong-seok and Yoon Kye-sang, this flick was a massive hit with the viewers. Back home, the 55-year-old was also criticized heavily for pairing up with another young actress. To note, his Radhe co-star Disha Patani is just 28.

Indication?

#BoycottRadhe had ruled the Twitter trends before, trending now too

To recall, netizens had displayed their hostility toward Khan's same-old action bonanza as soon as the trailer was released. The hashtag #BoycottRadhe had started trending on Twitter, and the trailer had received massive dislikes on YouTube. Apart from attacking his latest movie, many social media users (mostly fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput) also brought up Khan's old criminal cases.