'Tadap' album review: Soulful melodies, powerful voices with repeat value

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 07, 2021, 01:17 pm

'Tadap' has struck gold, at least in its music department

The jukebox of Ahan Shetty-starrer Tadap is here! Released recently, the album has eight tracks- Tumse Bhi Zyada, Tere Siva Jag Mein (original, cafe edit, and reprise), Tu Mera Hogaya Hai (original, encore), Hoye Ishq Na, and Ae Dilla Marjaaniyaan. After a long time, we get melodious songs that are worth listening to every day. Verdict: Album gets 5 stars. Here's our detailed review.

Numbers 1, 2, 3 The first three songs are worth playing on loop

Tumse Bhi Zyada: Sung by Arijit Singh, the tune has a catchy beat. If you listen to it once, the hook line will get stuck in your mind. Tere Siva Jag Mein: Crooned by Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval, Shashwat Singh, and Charan, this is an ideal party number. Hoye Ishq Na: Singers B Praak, Akashdeep Sengupta will give you goosebumps. Verdict: 5 stars.

Numbers 4, 5, 6 'Tu Mera', 'Marjaaniyaan','Tere Siva' are next tracks to mesmerize you

Tu Mera Ho Gaya is a soft soulful number in a true sense, which has a unique Jubin Nautiyal quality to it. Coming to Ae Dilla Marjaaniyaan, Neha Kakkar strikes again with her powerful voice. The song has a lot of pain. Another track, Tere Siva Jag Mein (cafe edit), crooned by Raval, will give you a feeling of trans music. Verdict: 4.5 stars.

Numbers 7, 8 These two songs get low ratings than the rest

The encore version of Tu Mera Ho Gaya Hai, sung by Javed Ali, is different in tonal quality. The usage of saxophone and flute in this track is worth noticing. Meanwhile, the reprise version of Tere Siva Jag Mein crooned by Mohd Irfan and Asees Kaur will make you dance with your beloved, leaving all your worries behind. Verdict: The songs get 4 stars.

Conclusion The credit goes to Pritam, singers and the lyricists

In short, the album of Tadap is impressive and due credit must be given to music composer Pritam, the singers and lyricists. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is garnering a lot of appreciation from moviegoers. Tadap earned around Rs. 13cr at the end of the first weekend. It is a remarkable achievement for newcomers like Shetty and Sutaria. Meanwhile, check out our review.