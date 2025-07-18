5 times 'The Crown' captured the American spirit perfectly

Popular television series The Crown has often been seen showcasing history with a particular eye on the British monarchy. But there are times when it captures the essence of America, with all its cultural and political nuances. These moments emphasize just how interlinked the histories of these two nations are. Here are five times The Crown nailed the American spirit through its writing.

Diplomatic ties The Kennedy visit In another episode, The Crown depicts President John F. Kennedy's visit to Buckingham Palace. This is a testament to the US-Britain diplomatic ties during a crucial time in history. The depiction emphasizes respect and admiration for the two shared- Queen Elizabeth II and President Kennedy- showing how diplomacy can cut across cultures.

Technological triumph The moon landing episode Another major moment is when The Crown covers the 1969 moon landing. This wasn't just an American feat but a world milestone that inspired people across the globe. The series captures this sense of wonder and progress by showing how even those across the Atlantic were moved by this technological triumph.

Political dynamics Margaret Thatcher's era During Margaret Thatcher's Prime Ministership, her bond with leaders from the U.S. was key to determining the path of international policies. The Crown beautifully dives into the political waters, depicting how both countries tackled complex problems related to economic policies and defense. It was an era where diplomatic skills and strategic ties mattered, and The Crown reflects just that.

Cultural influence Princess Diana's popularity in America Princess Diana became an icon not just in Britain but also in America, thanks to her humanitarian efforts and relatable persona. In The Crown, we will see her influence on American culture as she visits various U.S cities where she was warmly received by admirers who saw her as a symbol of compassion.