Teaser: Bhuvan Bam-Rohit Saraf play fierce freedom fighters in 'Revolutionaries'
Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the teaser for its upcoming historical drama series, The Revolutionaries. The show stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada as young freedom fighters during India's independence struggle. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, the series is currently in production and will premiere in 2026.
The Revolutionaries delves into the lives of young multiple Indian revolutionaries who believed that armed struggle was crucial to overthrowing British rule. The series pays tribute to their courage, sacrifices, and devotion to the nation. The teaser shows Bam and Saraf as young rebels preparing for an armed insurgency mission, while Ranta and Pirzada's characters fight their own battles.
The Revolutionaries also stars Paoli Dam and Jason Shah in pivotal roles. The series is being shot on an impressive scale across several locations in India, including Mumbai, Amritsar, Varanasi, and Dehradun. It is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the Emmay Entertainment banner.Advani's recent projects include Vedaa and Freedom at Midnight.