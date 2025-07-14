Teaser: Bhuvan Bam-Rohit Saraf play fierce freedom fighters in 'Revolutionaries'

By Isha Sharma 01:30 pm Jul 14, 202501:30 pm

What's the story

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the teaser for its upcoming historical drama series, The Revolutionaries. The show stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada as young freedom fighters during India's independence struggle. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, the series is currently in production and will premiere in 2026.