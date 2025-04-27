14 terrorists identified in Kashmir valley, including Pahalgam attack suspects
What's the story
Intelligence agencies have listed 14 active terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, including eight from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), three from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and three from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is presently recording statements of survivors of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and injured several others.
New recruits
Terrorists primarily joined after 2021
Most of the identified terrorists had joined Pakistan-backed groups after 2021, and are mostly in their early 20s.
They are active in different areas, including Shopian (five), Pulwama (four), Anantnag (two), Sopore, Awantipora, and Kulgam.
The agencies have collected detailed information about these men, including their addresses.
Of the terrorists identified, Ahsan Sheikh is suspected to be involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack. His house has been razed by security forces.
Information revealed
Details of identified terrorists
The named LeT terrorists are Adil Rehman Dentoo, Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh, Haris Nazar, Naseed Ahmed Wani, Shahid Ahmad Kutay, Aamir Ahmad Dar, Adnan Shafi Dar and Zakir Ahmad Ganie.
The JeM members are Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmad Bhat.
The HM members include Shopian's Asif Ahmed Khanday (joined in July 2015); Zubair Ahmad Wani alias Abu Ubaida from Anantnag (April 19, 2018); and Harood Rashid Ganai from Anantnag (June 2021).
Reward announced
Jammu and Kashmir Police offers rewards for information
Jammu and Kashmir Police have released sketches of three terrorists, Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, Hashim Musa alias Suleiman and a local operative, Adil Hussain Thoker. A reward of ₹20 lakh has been announced for information on each of them.
Musa is associated with at least three earlier attacks in J&K, including the May 2024 ambush on an IAF convoy in Poonch.