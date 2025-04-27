Most of the identified terrorists had joined Pakistan-backed groups after 2021, and are mostly in their early 20s.

They are active in different areas, including Shopian (five), Pulwama (four), Anantnag (two), Sopore, Awantipora, and Kulgam.

The agencies have collected detailed information about these men, including their addresses.

Of the terrorists identified, Ahsan Sheikh is suspected to be involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack. His house has been razed by security forces.