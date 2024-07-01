In brief Simplifying... In brief Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, is facing corruption allegations for allegedly accepting ₹100 crore in kickbacks to create a favorable liquor policy, with some funds reportedly used for election campaigning.

After being granted bail, the Delhi High Court stayed his release, citing the trial court's failure to fully consider the case.

Kejriwal challenges arrest and custody in court

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC against arrest by CBI

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:12 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday moved the Delhi High Court against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party chief also challenged a Delhi court's June 26 order that sent him to three-day custody. On Saturday, the Delhi court remanded him to judicial custody until July 12, citing his alleged involvement as one of the "main conspirators" in the case.

Investigation challenges

CBI alleges Kejriwal's non-cooperation in investigation

The CBI had requested a 14-day judicial custody for Kejriwal, citing his uncooperative behavior during the investigation. The agency expressed concerns that Kejriwal might attempt to influence witnesses. Special Judge Sunena Sharma stated, "Considering the fact that the conspiracy alleged against the accused (Kejriwal) involves a large number of persons who were involved in the formulation and implementation of excise policy... I find that there exist sufficient grounds for remanding the accused to judicial custody."

Corruption allegations

Kejriwal, AAP accused of accepting kickbacks

The AAP leader and other party members are accused of accepting ₹100 crore as kickbacks from a group of businessmen and politicians for formulating a favourable liquor policy. This policy was later scrapped following an order from Delhi's lieutenant governor to investigate alleged irregularities in granting liquor licenses. The CBI and ED claim that a significant portion of these alleged kickbacks was diverted for the party's election campaign in Goa through hawala channels.

Legal proceedings

Kejriwal's bail stayed by Delhi High Court

Kejriwal, who was granted bail by a trial court on June 20, had his bail stayed by the Delhi HC the next day. The high court stated that the trial court "didn't apply its mind" and should have given the ED an appropriate opportunity to present its case. Kejriwal withdrew his Supreme Court plea against this decision on June 26 and plans to file a new plea challenging the high court's order.