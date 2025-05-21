What's the story

In a major anti-Maoist operation, at least 27 Maoists were gunned down by security forces in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched the operation after receiving intelligence about a senior Maoist leader's presence in the area.

The operation involved forces from four districts—Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon.