Chhattisgarh: 27 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces
What's the story
In a major anti-Maoist operation, at least 27 Maoists were gunned down by security forces in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.
The District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched the operation after receiving intelligence about a senior Maoist leader's presence in the area.
The operation involved forces from four districts—Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon.
Geographic details
Abujhmad: A vast and unsurveyed territory
The Abujhmad region is a vast and unsurveyed area, larger than Goa. It mainly falls under Narayanpur but also spreads across Bijapur, Dantewada, Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh, and Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.
The region's dense forests make it a stronghold for Maoist rebels.
This operation comes less than a month after the conclusion of Operation 'Black Forest,' which targeted top Maoist leaders on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.
Previous operation
Operation 'Black Forest' targeted top Maoist leaders
Operation 'Black Forest' was launched on April 21 after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of top Maoist leaders, including Hidma Madvi, in the Karregutta hills.
The operation lasted for 21 days and resulted in the death of 31 Maoists, including a minor.
The encounter was called off after heavy losses to key Maoist leadership and their armed wing, the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army's Battalion 1.