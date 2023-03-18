India

Don't start new session before April 1: CBSE warns schools

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 18, 2023, 07:38 pm 1 min read

CBSE schools follow the academic session from April 1 to March 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice to all its affiliated schools warning them against commencing the new academic session before April 1, 2023. According to the board, some schools already started their academic session earlier this year, posing the risk of anxiety and burnout among students. Notably, CBSE schools follow the academic session from April 1 to March 31.

Students may get overwhelmed, says board

In the notification, the CBSE stated, "It has been noticed that some of the affiliated schools have started their academic session quite early in the year." "Attempting to complete an entire year's worth of coursework in a reduced timeframe poses risks for students who may get overwhelmed and struggle to keep up with the pace of learning, leading to anxiety and burnout," it added.

Extracurricular activities equally crucial as academics: CBSE

In its statement, the CBSE asserted the importance of extracurricular activities, such as life skills, health and physical education, work education, and community service, among others. "All these activities are equally important as academics. The principals and heads of institutions of the schools affiliated with the board are, therefore, advised to refrain from beginning academic sessions before the specified time," the board stated.