Home / News / India News / COVAXIN, Covishield effective, but produce fewer antibodies against B.1.617: Report
India

COVAXIN, Covishield effective, but produce fewer antibodies against B.1.617: Report

Written by
Tulika Chaturvedi
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 06:15 am
COVAXIN, Covishield effective, but produce fewer antibodies against B.1.617: Report
COVAXIN, Covishield only generate half as many antibodies against the B.1.617 variant.

According to a series of early reports authored by scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), COVAXIN and Covishield—vaccines deemed effective at generating an immune response against COVID-19—appear to generate only half as many antibodies against the B.1.617 variant. The scientists said this reduced ability to generate antibodies does not diminish the fact that the vaccines continue to be effective against COVID-19.

In this article
Information

Laboratories checking potency of COVID-19 vaccines against mutations

Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and Serum Institute of India's Covishield were designed on the blueprint of the B1 COVID-19 mutation, which became the dominant strain in India by last April. Globally, several laboratories have been analyzing the potency of COVID-19 vaccines against the continually emerging variants.

Samples

ICMR-NIV scientists tested COVID-19 variants of international concern

Since January, scientists at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, have been collecting samples from coronavirus-positive individuals and testing them for prominent variants. Besides the B.1.617, these include international variants such as the B.1.1.7 (UK variant), the B.1.351 (South Africa variant), and the P2 (Brazil variant). Three related variants of the B.1.617 now contribute to a large chunk of COVID-19 cases in India.

Analysis

Antibodies generated for B.1.617 variant tested against those for B1

When NIV scientists tested the B.1.617 variant, on antibodies that were extracted from the blood serum of those with two doses of COVAXIN, they found roughly 55% fewer antibodies than the antibodies generated against B1. When a similar study was repeated with Covishield, it was found that 51% fewer antibodies were generated against the B.1.617 strain as compared to B1.

Other factors

Besides antibodies, T-cells important indicators against future infections

Among those vaccinated, immunity does not solely depend on the number of antibodies and the extent to which they diminish over time. It also depends on the mobilization of a class of defensive bodies called T-cells, which are believed to direct a more specific kind of attack against the virus. The T-cells destroy the virus, unlike antibodies, which only block replicating virus cells.

Assessment

Covishield, COVAXIN 'almost similarly' protective against B.1.167 variant

Dr. Samiran Panda—the head of the Epidemiology Division at the ICMR, Delhi, and a co-author of the papers—said that both Covishield and COVAXIN were "almost similarly" protective against the B.1.617 variant. "The antibody tests do not account for the T-cell response... The average level of antibodies don't always capture the true range of antibody production," Dr. Panda told The Hindu.

Comment

Two-fold reduction not 'serious at all', says CCMB official

Commenting on the results, Rakesh Mishra—former Director, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad—said a two-fold reduction "wasn't serious at all." Independent studies are underway at the Hyderabad-based institute to estimate the neutralization activity against various strains. "A tenfold or greater level of reduction may be important but then again, different laboratories have varying approaches to conducting such tests," he noted.

Other studies

Reduction nearly four-fold with single dose of Pfizer: Cambridge study

Vinod Scaria from the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology said that the B.1.617 was found to be resistant to an antibody called Bamlanivimab, but much less of a threat than the South Africa variant. Studies by microbiologist Ravi Gupta of Cambridge University showed that the reduction in neutralization involving B.1.617 was nearly four-fold in people who had one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Centre issues new guidelines to combat COVID-19 in rural areas

Latest News

India to produce 850 million doses of Sputnik V annually

India

During pandemic, entire globe a unit: Centre justifies vaccine exports

India

Deliveries of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 begin in India

Auto

Free Photos storage ending; should you pay for Google One?

Science

'Virat Kohli is the best batsman', opines Tim Paine

Sports

Latest India News

Centre issues new guidelines to combat COVID-19 in rural areas

India

Cannot correlate deaths to oxygen shortage: Goa hospital

India

Cyclone Tauktae hits Goa's coastal areas; 4 dead in Karnataka

India

Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown again; warns of 'stringent measures'

India

India's COVID-19 cases decline as states impose lockdown curbs

India

Features

How to upload Aadhaar, PAN, and other documents on DigiLocker

India

Want to link your SBI account with Aadhaar? Here's how

India

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

ICMR chief explains why COVID-19 second wave is affecting youngsters

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

Related News

COVAXIN phase 2/3 trials for 2-18-year-olds recommended by expert panel

India

Covishield 90% effective if doses given 2-3 months apart: Poonawalla

India

Delhi identifies 89 sites for COVID-19 vaccination drive: Health Minister

India

SII, Bharat Biotech ensure 'smooth roll out' of vaccines globally

India
Trending Topics