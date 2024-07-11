In short Simplifying... In short In an effort to maintain air quality, the Delhi government has increased the rates for vehicle pollution certificates.

Delhi government revises vehicle pollution check rates

By Chanshimla Varah 06:33 pm Jul 11, 202406:33 pm

What's the story The Delhi government has increased the fees for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for the first time in 13 years. The new fees are ₹80 for Petrol, CNG, or LPG two and three-wheelers, ₹110 for four-wheelers of the same fuel types, and ₹140 for diesel vehicles. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot stated that this decision was made due to rising costs of pollution checking services and to meet demands from the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association.

Air quality concerns prompt rate hike

Gahlot emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining Delhi's air quality and ensuring all vehicles meet required pollution standards. This announcement comes as Delhi reported moderate air quality, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 185.0. The AQI scale classifies air quality from zero to 500, with 'moderate' falling between 101 and 200. Recent weather patterns, including rain and wind, have contributed to an improvement in Delhi's AQI.

Fee hike averts potential shutdown of certification centers

The decision to increase charges also came after threats from petrol pump associations across Delhi to shut down PUC certification centers due to inadequate fees. The strike was postponed following assurances from Gahlot that their demand for a fee hike was under consideration. Vehicles are periodically tested for emission standards, including pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, before being issued PUC certificates.

Uniform PUC certificate across the country in 2022

In 2022, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification to standardize the PUC certificate for all vehicles across India. The move also includes linking the PUC database with the National Register. This initiative aims to streamline emission standards testing and ensure consistent pollution control measures nationwide. In May, the Supreme Court declared that a balance must be struck to ensure that vehicles comply with PUC regulations and that all vehicles must also have insurance cover.