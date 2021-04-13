Delhi recorded 13,500 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Drawing attention to the terrible situation in the National Capital, he urged people not to "leave homes unless absolutely necessary." He also called on the Central government to cancel board examinations. Here are more details.

In a video address, Kejriwal said that conducting board exams now may lead to an explosion of coronavirus infections. "Alternative methods of assessment can be explored. Students can be promoted on the basis of either online exams or internal assessment," he added. Earlier, he had said that the ongoing fourth wave of coronavirus is "much more dangerous than the third wave."

Kejriwal's appeal came a day after Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the pandemic, deferred the board exams. "We have postponed state board exams for Classes X and XII. Class XII exams will be held by the end of May, while Class X exams will be held in June. Fresh dates will be announced accordingly," the state's Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said.

To curtail the spread of the infection, new curbs have also been imposed in Delhi. Gatherings have been banned and a limit on the number of attendees has been levied on weddings and funerals. Meanwhile, 14 top private hospitals have been turned into coronavirus-only facilities. In total, 3,202 beds in wards and 1,135 ICU beds have been reserved for only coronavirus patients.

