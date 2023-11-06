5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, rocks Delhi-NCR; 2nd in 3 days

05:10 pm Nov 06, 2023

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Monday afternoon

Strong tremors were felt across North India, including Delhi and neighboring areas, on Monday afternoon after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal at around 4:14pm. The epicenter was reportedly in Ramidanda of Nepal's Jajarkot district. This is the second quake within three days to have rocked the national capital and nearby regions as a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday jolted Nepal, killing around 160 people.

Epicenter 233 km north of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

Earthquake's depth was 10km

India's National Center for Seismology said the depth of the earthquake was 10km, with its epicenter around 233km north of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Many in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) reported feeling strong tremors. Videos on social media showed people rushing out of residential buildings and offices. Notably, neighboring Nepal is one of the world's most active tectonic zones, making it vulnerable to quakes.